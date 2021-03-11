Major League Fishing tournament starts in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Some of the world’s best bass fishers are in Cullman this week for a Major League Fishing tournament.

From Thursday to Sunday, the organization will be hosting its Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event at Smith Lake. Anglers are competing for a total purse of $900,000 with a top award of up to $135,000.

Angler Miles Burghoff has competed at Smith Lake before and said he enjoys what the lake has to offer.

“I love the fact that you guys have got one of the best spotted bass fisheries in the country,” said Burghoff, who’s currently ranked sixth in the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit standings. “I’m originally from California, and a lot of the fish that you have in this lake are very similar to the spots we have – pretty much identical to the ones that we have in Lake Oroville and Lake Shasta in California. So I love that part of it. Spots are a lot of fun to catch, and there’s just so many of them.”

The event will be streamed live on Major League Fishing’s website. You can watch the weigh-in every day and see all the action Saturday and Sunday starting at 7:30 a.m. The Outdoor Channel will air a show on the tournament July 18 from 6-8 a.m.