Mailbox vandalism in Cordova

CORDOVA Ala., (WIAT) — Only recently has 28-year-old Heather Sanders come to know the aggravation that comes with replacing a vandalized mailbox. Nearly every resident on her street in Cordova has been hit in a rash of postal vandalism that swept through the Cordova community over the weekend.

Sanders says, “When I walked down there it was turned sideways, and I was like what is wrong with it. When I turned it back it was completely loose.” Sanders checks her mail daily found her mailbox had been pummeled. She believes the people who committed the crime were teens and puts the blame on a lack of constructive options and fun entertainment in the area.

Cordova Mayor Drew Gilbert says the city tries there best to focus on parks and recreation activities like a kayaking canoe launching this weekend, little leagues and a skate park.

“You try your best to offer as much as you can but frankly sometimes when we are younger we make bad decisions sometimes don’t we,” says Gilbert.

Police Chief Billy Dill refused to speak on camera about the incident but released a statement:

After speaking with that resident, and learning that other mailboxes along that same roadway were also possibly vandalized, the Cordova Police Department will be increasing patrols in that area, specifically at night.”

Mailbox vandalism can carry a heavy penalty ranging from a $250,000 fine to jail time. if you have information you’re encouraged to call the police.