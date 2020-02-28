WATCH: Magic Moments, Hoover students surprise 10-year-old patient with magical dream come

HOOVER, AL – (WIAT) Magic Moments and Hoover High School making one 10-year-old’s dreams come true!

Children’s of Alabama patient, 10-year-old Lora will soon be swimming with dolphins!

Magic Moments and Hoover High School students are hosting a pep rally for Lora to surprise her with an unforgettable magical memory.

Lora has been through a lot in her 10 years and her mother says the chance to turn away from daily life during the trip of a lifetime is something her daughter will never forget!

Lora’s mom, Rachel says her daughter loves being in the water, and having the chance to touch a dolphin and swim with one is something she has always dreamed of!

Magic Moments partnered with Hoover High School to make Lora’s dream come true. The Hoover High students have been fundraising just for Lora’s magic moment and they are so excited to be able to share this exciting magical news with her.

Magic Moments is the only wish-granting organization dedicated exclusively to children in Alabama suffering from chronic life-threatening diseases.

The organization was founded in 1984. Ever since then, Magic Moments has granted over 4,700 magic moments to children in all 67 counties of Alabama.

Magic Moments establishes lasting relationships with the families they serve and the magic does not stop there. Magic Moments goes beyond the moment with programs such as their annual Family Camp and regional programs for their children and families throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.magicmoments.org<http://www.magicmoments.org>.