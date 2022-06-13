BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Magic City Showcase will be hosting it’s second annual football combine June 25 at Legion Field.

Here, high school football players from across the state will have the opportunity to showcase their best skills while gaining exposure to coaches, scouts, and university representatives from some of the most powerful football programs in the nation.

Athletes will participate in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle run, vertical jump, bench press, broad jump,

position drills, and 7-on-7. There will also be a QB long ball competition, a bench press competition, and a foot race.

Rivals and 247 will be in attendance to help build athletes’ profiles and assist in recruitment across the nation.

Last year, several student-athletes signed with 13 different universities, including but not limited to, UAB, Florida Atlantic University, University of Tennessee, Arkansas State, and Jacksonville State University.

This event is being held in conjunction with the Birmingham City Council, I Am Love Fitness Training, and Step-by-Step Sports Foundation.

Click here to register an athlete for the combine.