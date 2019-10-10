Magic City Fashion Week returns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Magic City Fashion Week returns to Birmingham for its third season. Co-founder Daniel Grier held a model call Wednesday evening. The show’s theme this year is “Being Black is our Power.”

Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., there is a Splash and Sip event at Ensley Soho featuring a moment for the public to splash messages of empowerment on denim in the style of fashions created for Splashed by DKG.

The Finale Fashion Show is Oct. 19 at Ensley Live beginning at 7 p.m.

To buy tickets and find out more information, click here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events