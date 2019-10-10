BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Magic City Fashion Week returns to Birmingham for its third season. Co-founder Daniel Grier held a model call Wednesday evening. The show’s theme this year is “Being Black is our Power.”
Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., there is a Splash and Sip event at Ensley Soho featuring a moment for the public to splash messages of empowerment on denim in the style of fashions created for Splashed by DKG.
The Finale Fashion Show is Oct. 19 at Ensley Live beginning at 7 p.m.
To buy tickets and find out more information, click here.
