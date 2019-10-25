Magic City Classic Scholarship Breakfast raises funds for students in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There are events throughout Birmingham today for the Magic City Classic. Two national radio shows broadcasted live in Birmingham, Tom Joyner was at Legion Field and Rickey Smiley was at the BJCC Concert Hall.



Art Franklin was at the Magic City Classic Scholarship Breakfast. It’s great to enjoy the football game of the 78th Magic City Classic, but the students of Alabama A & M and Alabama State University need funding to get their education.

That is what breakfast is all about.



Birmingham Attorney Charlie Waldrep has hosted this scholarship breakfast for the past six years. Both schools were represented this morning. Area director for the United Negro College Fund, Casi Ferguson was at the breakfast.

Anchor Art Franklin had the opportunity of being the masters of ceremonies for a second time.

