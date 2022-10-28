BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is just hours away. The week-long celebration will come to a head Saturday night.

What would the largest HBCU classic in the country be without a big concert to wrap up the night? Fans will get to stick around after the game for the post-game concert at Legion Field.

This year, Big Boi will headline the big event. It’s something fans look forward to each year, but you might want to bring a raincoat just in case. Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann said rain chances are low for the game but those chances increase as the night goes on. Depending on when the game ends, there may be a few sprinkles.

Magic City Classic Executive Director Perren King said they have plans in place to carry on the concert safety either way.

“We go through all of our normal planning protocols just to make sure that we have everything covered off and that everyone can safely come inside and outside the stadium,” King said.

The post-game concert starts right after the game and will be performed live on the 50-yard line. King said tickets to the game are still available. The $25 ticket includes the game, the halftime show and the post-game concert. It’s a great value and it helps support two local HBCU colleges.

