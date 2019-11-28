Madonna cancels Boston concerts

Madonna is cancelling her “Madame X” tour dates in Boston, MA.

The singer says because of her overwhelming pain she would not e able to perform at the Wang Theatre during her scheduled dates from November 30th to December 2nd.

Earlier this month, Madonna announced she was suffering from a torn ligament and knee problems while she wrapped up a three-night stand at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre.

No changes have been announced for the remaining dates on the tour, which picks up December 7th in Philadelphia.

