NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIAT) — It’s Thanksgiving week and one of the highlights of the week is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The weather could stop the iconic balloons from appearing in the parade this year.

City leaders in New York say windy conditions are expected this week. City rules state the balloons cannot fly in sustained winds that exceed 23 miles per hour.

Wind gusts over 34 miles per hour would also sideline the balloons.

Right now, the forecast calls for gusts that exceed that.



