TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Many breakfast dreams have come true!
General Mills, which makes Lucky Charms, will be selling pouches of just the marshmallows as a limited-time item beginning in September.
“Just Magical Marshmallows” will be sold in six-ounce packages for $3.99, featuring the eight flavors typically included in cereal boxes.
It’s the first time the Lucky Charms marshmallow pouches have been available nationwide. It is not clear how long the product will remain available.
LATEST POSTS
- Friday night with closed bars in Tuscaloosa
- Lucky Charms to sell pouches of just marshmallows
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son charged with stabbing 60-year-old neighbor after trash can dispute
- ‘Bingo’: Florida couple arrested for online gambling scheme
- McDonald’s launches first new Chicken McNuggets flavor in nearly 40 years