Lowndes County sheriff shot, killed in line of duty

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama sheriff was shot and killed Saturday night, according to Gov. Kay Ivey.

Lowdnes County Sheriff John Williams died Saturday in the line of duty, Ivey said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms the State Bureau of Investigation is now on the scene.

In a statement, Ivey said “I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe. He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.”

ALEA has now issued a blue alert for 18-year-old William Chase Johnson. According to ALEA, he was last seen at the QV gas station in Hayneville around 8:15 p.m.

Johnson is believed to be a serious risk to the public. Anyone with any information should contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or 911.