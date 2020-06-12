Louisiana mom-to-be rescued from floodwaters

Adorable arrival for Laycee Dior, 6 pounds, 10 ounces

by: Wild Bill Wood and with photojournalist Justin Abshire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the middle of a storm more powerful for New Orleans than Tropical Storm Cristobal, a Louisiana mom-to-be, a 30-year-old beautician is ready now to have her new baby.

It’s the story that has an adorable happy ending with the birth of six-pound, 10-ounce baby girl, Laycee Dior.

Mom and baby expect to go home from the hospital Friday.

