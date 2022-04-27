MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, around 9:38 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 200 block of Smith Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who advised authorities that they had a verbal altercation with 29-year-old Henry Bernard Walker.

Henry Bernard Walker

According to the victim, Walker became angry and allegedly struck the victim approximately four times with his fist, causing the victim to fall to the ground. Walker then got on top of the victim and grabbed a hammer on the floor nearby them, striking the victim approximately four times to the head.

Walker then exited the residence with the hammer and ran in between the residence and the adjacent home. Officers made contact with Walker and placed him under arrest.

He was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery and Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Abuse Battery.