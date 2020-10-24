Louisiana-Lafayette snaps UAB’s 21-game home winning streak

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 21: The UAB Blazers take the field during the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for two touchdowns, Chris Smith returned a kickoff 100 yards and Louisiana-Lafayette used two fourth-quarter interceptions to beat UAB 24-20, snapping the Blazers’ 21-game home winning streak.

ULL trailed the first three quarters before Pearse Migl caught his first pass of the season, going for a 9-yard touchdown, to give the Ragin’ Cajuns a 24-20 lead with 6:35 left.

On UAB’s next possession, Cameron Solomon intercepted Bryson Lucero’s deep pass.

Elijah Mitchell rushed for 67 yards for ULL. Lucero was 10-of-23 passing for 110 yards with two interceptions.

UAB had not lost at Legion Field since 2017.

LATEST POSTS