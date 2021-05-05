Longtime volunteers reflect on past Regions Tradition tournaments

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Doyle Glass has a lot of great memories from volunteering at the Regions Tradition over the years, but one of the first that comes to his mind is a situation that didn’t work out the way it was planned.

Glass is the chair of the tournament’s player refreshment committee, the group that makes sure players have water and snacks during their rounds. He still laughs about what happened during one tournament years ago.

“We had a pickup truck in those days hauling the beverages around, and right out here on No. 9 hole, they fell out of the truck,” he said, laughing. “The barrels were rolling down the hill. But it was a fun thing.”

Glass is one of about 15 people who have volunteered at every Regions Tradition, going back 29 years. His love of golf drew him to the opportunity. He also enjoys serving at an event that helps good causes. Since its creation, the Regions Tradition has donated more than $19-million to charities including Children’s of Alabama.

Reeves Sims also finds it rewarding to play a role in an event that helps the community. Like Glass, he has served at every Regions Tradition. His role on the Pro-Am committee puts him in close contact with the celebrities who play in the Celebrity Pro-Am on the Wednesday of tournament week each year.

“It’s fun. (Charles Barkley) and the coaches and people like that are nice,” he said. “And it’s just a lot of fun to get to hobnob with them.”

Sims said Barkley is among his favorite celebrities because he’s know him since high school, so he’s enjoyed seeing his success at Auburn and in the NBA. Barkley is playing in the tournament this year for the first time since 2014.