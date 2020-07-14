Longtime Decatur Daily publisher Barrett Shelton dies

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Retired Alabama newspaper executive Barrett Shelton Jr. has died. Shelton worked as editor and publisher of the Decatur Daily until his retirement about a decade ago.

The newspaper reports that Shelton died Sunday. He was 89. Shelton was named general manager of the family-owned paper in 1965, and he took over the top roles following the death of his father in 1984. He had worked in the newspaper industry since the late 1950s. Shelton also helped promote the Tennessee Valley region and develop industry in the area.

Survivors include his wife and three children.

LATEST POSTS