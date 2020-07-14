Longtime Decatur Daily publisher Barrett Shelton dies

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Retired Alabama newspaper executive Barrett Shelton Jr. has died. Shelton worked as editor and publisher of the Decatur Daily until his retirement about a decade ago.
The newspaper reports that Shelton died Sunday. He was 89. Shelton was named general manager of the family-owned paper in 1965, and he took over the top roles following the death of his father in 1984. He had worked in the newspaper industry since the late 1950s. Shelton also helped promote the Tennessee Valley region and develop industry in the area.
Survivors include his wife and three children.
LATEST POSTS
- Cullman County coroner releases photo of man killed in car crash in hopes of finding his family
- Birmingham council approves rezoning of former Century Plaza property ahead of redevelopment
- Hersheypark denies entry to boy with autism because of mask rules
- Michigan man killed in police shooting after fight over wearing mask
- Sheriff: 3 charged in one of the ‘worst’ child abuse cases ever in Louisiana parish