Longtime Clanton mayor Billy Joe Driver dies at 84

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Longtime Clanton Mayor Billy Joe Driver died Thursday after being admitted to the hospital last week for coronavirus treatment. He was 84 years old.

The news of Driver’s death was confirmed by mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Cook Thursday afternoon.

“The City of Clanton, Chilton County, and the State of Alabama has lost a true public servant today with the passing of Clanton Mayor Billy Joe Driver,” the Jemison Police Department posted on its Facebook page. “Our hearts are heavy for the Driver family and we send our thoughts and prayers.”

Driver, who had served as mayor since 1984, had been in the hospital since June 28 for COVID-19 treatment.

Driver had a long political career in Clanton and never lost a local race. According to the Chilton County edition of the “Images of America” book series, Driver was elected to the Clanton City Council in 1972. By 1984, he was elected mayor. However, Driver’s service to Chilton County as a whole went back to 1953, where he worked in the county’s engineering department.

Kim Driver Hayes, Driver’s daughter, said her father got a lot of satisfaction out of serving the public.

“He spent the best years of his life dedicated to the city that he loved,” Hayes said. “He loved serving the public.”

In 2011, Business Alabama Magazine named Driver on its list of “Alabama’s Favorite Mayors.”

