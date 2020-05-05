Z’s Restaurant in Birmingham closing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another locally owned business is closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Ezekiel Hameen of Z’s Restaurant said they could not receive a loan, so they are liquidating all of their kitchen equipment online.

The restaurant was not prepared to do curbside service or drive-thru, Hameen said. Due to the coronavirus, Z’s restaurant has suffered from a lack of business.

“We weren’t in any area to have drive-thru [service],” Hameen said, “very few people [are] walking so we see that… we were up at the losing end so we decided to close it up.”

Hameen told CBS 42 that he is thankful for the customers he’s had over the last few years.

“I thank all the customers over the years for their support,” Hameen said, “we’re going to miss them.”

The restaurant was known for their delicious bean pies. Hameen said he has plans to continue to sell the pies online.