Zoom extending meeting limit for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Leading up to Thanksgiving, Zoom has announced it will lift its 40-minute meeting limit for families who choose not to spend the holiday together because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video conference service announced its decision to extend its meeting time Monday morning. The announcement comes at a time when scientists are recommending that families either drastically limit the number of people gathered together to celebrate the holiday or to scrap plans altogether for in-person gatherings.

The extended Zoom times will run between Nov. 26 and 5 a.m. Nov. 27.

