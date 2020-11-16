Zoom extending meeting limit for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Leading up to Thanksgiving, Zoom has announced it will lift its 40-minute meeting limit for families who choose not to spend the holiday together because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video conference service announced its decision to extend its meeting time Monday morning. The announcement comes at a time when scientists are recommending that families either drastically limit the number of people gathered together to celebrate the holiday or to scrap plans altogether for in-person gatherings.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

The extended Zoom times will run between Nov. 26 and 5 a.m. Nov. 27.

