The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Alabama using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Alabama

The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Alabama using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

#50. 35049 (Cleveland)

– Typical home value: $256,201

— 58.8% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +3.2%

– 5 year home value change: +21.3%

– 10 year home value change: +26.4%

– Pictured: 131 Apple Blossom Rd, Cleveland ($650,000, 6 bedrooms)

#49. 35031 (Blountsville)

– Typical home value: $256,904

— 59.2% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +6.2%

– 5 year home value change: +27.3%

– 10 year home value change: +33.8%

– Pictured: 77300 Highway 231, Blountsville ($299,900, 3 bedrooms)

#48. 35121 (Oneonta)

– Typical home value: $257,516

— 59.6% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +5.1%

– 5 year home value change: +26.3%

– 10 year home value change: +31.2%

– Pictured: 57 Carnoustie Ln, Oneonta ($999,900, 3 bedrooms)

#47. 35475 (Northport)

– Typical home value: $259,745

— 61.0% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +4.7%

– 5 year home value change: +20.4%

– 10 year home value change: +35.6%

– Pictured: 15139 Waters Edge Dr, Northport ($3.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#46. 35133 (Springville)

– Typical home value: $260,141

— 61.2% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +1.3%

– 5 year home value change: +22.1%

– 10 year home value change: +22.4%

– Pictured: 311 Bob Smith Rd, Remlap ($365,000, 4 bedrooms)

#45. 36555 (Foley)

– Typical home value: $261,961

— 62.3% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +10.1%

– 5 year home value change: +39.0%

– 10 year home value change: +56.0%

– Pictured: 14620 Oak St, Magnolia Springs ($1.3 million, 3 bedrooms)

#44. 35814 (Madison)

– Typical home value: $268,460

— 66.4% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +10.4%

– 5 year home value change: +27.0%

– 10 year home value change: +23.7%

– Pictured: 1336 NE Thompson Rd, Decatur ($309,900, 4 bedrooms)

#43. 35767 (Huntsville)

– Typical home value: $269,298

— 66.9% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +11.0%

– 5 year home value change: +30.4%

– 10 year home value change: +70.1%

– Pictured: 3000 Chimney Cove Cir, Brownsboro ($488,186, 4 bedrooms)

#42. 35053 (Crane Hill)

– Typical home value: $269,653

— 67.1% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +5.8%

– 5 year home value change: +26.1%

– 10 year home value change: +41.3%

– Pictured: 626 County Road 175, Crane Hill ($2.1 million, 5 bedrooms)

#41. 35802 (Huntsville)

– Typical home value: $270,228

— 67.5% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +13.5%

– 5 year home value change: +33.6%

– 10 year home value change: +38.5%

– Pictured: 3 Ledge View Dr SE, Huntsville ($3.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

#40. 35186 (Wilsonville)

– Typical home value: $270,607

— 67.7% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +8.6%

– 5 year home value change: +35.5%

– 10 year home value change: +43.7%

– Pictured: 574 Blacksmith Ln, Wilsonville ($2.6 million, 8 bedrooms)

#39. 35756 (Madison)

– Typical home value: $271,289

— 68.1% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +12.7%

– 5 year home value change: +31.9%

– 10 year home value change: +34.5%

– Pictured: 126 Oak Manor Ln, Madison ($949,900, 4 bedrooms)

#38. 35097 (Locust Fork)

– Typical home value: $276,798

— 71.5% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: -0.7%

– 5 year home value change: +16.1%

– 10 year home value change: +20.2%

– Pictured: 155 Azzilee Cir, Locust Fork ($325,000, 4 bedrooms)

#37. 36830 (Auburn)

– Typical home value: $279,438

— 73.2% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +8.4%

– 5 year home value change: +34.4%

– 10 year home value change: +35.3%

– Pictured: 2603 Danbury Dr, Auburn ($2.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#36. 35806 (Huntsville)

– Typical home value: $280,008

— 73.5% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +13.9%

– 5 year home value change: +34.9%

– 10 year home value change: +36.2%

– Pictured: 29 Stone Mason Way NW, Huntsville ($990,900, 6 bedrooms)

#35. 36879 (Waverly)

– Typical home value: $280,152

— 73.6% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +8.8%

– 5 year home value change: +29.4%

– 10 year home value change: +27.1%

– Pictured: 2865 Pear Tree Rd, Auburn ($823,393, 7 bedrooms)

#34. 36527 (Spanish Fort)

– Typical home value: $280,574

— 73.9% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +23.8%

– 10 year home value change: +25.4%

– Pictured: 8463 Pine Run, Spanish Fort ($1.2 million, 6 bedrooms)

#33. 35541 (Arley)

– Typical home value: $281,102

— 74.2% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +3.1%

– 5 year home value change: +21.4%

– 10 year home value change: +25.5%

– Pictured: 363 W Pointe Dr, Arley ($1.3 million, 6 bedrooms)

#32. 35043 (Chelsea)

– Typical home value: $281,377

— 74.4% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +6.9%

– 5 year home value change: +21.1%

– 10 year home value change: +31.2%

– Pictured: 350 Crossbrook Dr, Chelsea ($2.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#31. 35758 (Madison)

– Typical home value: $283,668

— 75.8% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +13.5%

– 5 year home value change: +35.8%

– 10 year home value change: +37.7%

– Pictured: 114 Grand Cove Pl, Madison ($2.7 million, 6 bedrooms)

#30. 35824 (Huntsville)

– Typical home value: $285,740

— 77.1% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +11.0%

– 5 year home value change: +32.7%

– 10 year home value change: +31.0%

– Pictured: 141 Misty River Ln SW, Huntsville ($599,800, 4 bedrooms)

#29. 36024 (Eclectic)

– Typical home value: $288,467

— 78.8% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +15.0%

– 5 year home value change: +31.3%

– 10 year home value change: +43.6%

– Pictured: 17120 Central Plank Rd, Eclectic ($1.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#28. 35173 (Trussville)

– Typical home value: $288,856

— 79.0% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

– 5 year home value change: +27.3%

– 10 year home value change: +34.1%

– Pictured: 7054 Gadsden Hwy, Trussville ($1.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#27. 36064 (Pike Road)

– Typical home value: $300,025

— 85.9% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +4.5%

– 5 year home value change: +12.2%

– 10 year home value change: -0.9%

– Pictured: 11 Waters View Dr, Pike Road ($1.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#26. 35801 (Huntsville)

– Typical home value: $309,279

— 91.6% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +14.8%

– 5 year home value change: +39.8%

– 10 year home value change: +46.0%

– Pictured: 403 Franklin St SE, Huntsville ($1.8 million, 3 bedrooms)

#25. 35741 (Huntsville)

– Typical home value: $310,295

— 92.3% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +12.7%

– 5 year home value change: +30.9%

– 10 year home value change: +32.9%

– Pictured: 123 Wimbledon Rd, Brownsboro ($1.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#24. 36542 (Gulf Shores)

– Typical home value: $313,842

— 94.5% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +16.6%

– 5 year home value change: +51.7%

– 10 year home value change: +75.3%

– Pictured: 3468 Ponce De Leon Ct, Gulf Shores ($3.5 million, 18 bedrooms)

#23. 35054 (Pell City)

– Typical home value: $314,444

— 94.9% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +12.9%

– 5 year home value change: +30.8%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 85 River Oaks Ln, Cropwell ($675,000, 4 bedrooms)

#22. 36853 (Dadeville)

– Typical home value: $314,936

— 95.2% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +6.2%

– 5 year home value change: +28.2%

– 10 year home value change: +37.9%

– Pictured: 719 Marin Pkwy, Dadeville ($3.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

#21. 35222 (Birmingham)

– Typical home value: $322,069

— 99.6% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +12.1%

– 5 year home value change: +50.7%

– 10 year home value change: +68.6%

– Pictured: 4342 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham ($985,000, 3 bedrooms)

#20. 35763 (Owens Cross Roads)

– Typical home value: $330,400

— 104.7% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +11.4%

– 5 year home value change: +29.9%

– 10 year home value change: +28.0%

– Pictured: 1859 Little Cove Rd, Owens Cross Roads ($1.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

#19. 35216 (Vestavia Hills)

– Typical home value: $330,710

— 104.9% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

– 5 year home value change: +33.9%

– 10 year home value change: +46.6%

– Pictured: 1635 Woodridge Pl, Vestavia Hills ($1.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#18. 36532 (Fairhope)

– Typical home value: $332,924

— 106.3% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +9.3%

– 5 year home value change: +37.9%

– 10 year home value change: +45.1%

– Pictured: 17747 Scenic Highway 98, Fairhope ($7.5 million, 8 bedrooms)

#17. 36013 (Pike Road)

– Typical home value: $333,516

— 106.7% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +5.4%

– 10 year home value change: -11.6%

– Pictured: 1001 Judkins Rd, Montgomery ($359,000, 4 bedrooms)

#16. 35226 (Hoover)

– Typical home value: $333,919

— 106.9% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +9.5%

– 5 year home value change: +27.9%

– 10 year home value change: +39.8%

– Pictured: 1791 Glasscott Trl, Hoover ($1.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#15. 36052 (Pike Road)

– Typical home value: $342,439

— 112.2% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +7.1%

– 5 year home value change: +16.2%

– 10 year home value change: +29.0%

– Pictured: 341 Dani Ln, Mathews ($749,900, 4 bedrooms)

#14. 35244 (Hoover)

– Typical home value: $342,478

— 112.2% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +8.5%

– 5 year home value change: +23.6%

– 10 year home value change: +32.9%

– Pictured: 1105 Woodwinds Cir, Hoover ($1.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

#13. 36528 (Dauphin Island)

– Typical home value: $343,994

— 113.2% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +12.3%

– 5 year home value change: +38.9%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 514 Lemoyne Dr, Dauphin Island ($855,900, 2 bedrooms)

#12. 35406 (Tuscaloosa)

– Typical home value: $355,396

— 120.2% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +4.2%

– 5 year home value change: +14.0%

– 10 year home value change: +24.4%

– Pictured: 1523 High Forest Dr N, Tuscaloosa ($2.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#11. 36861 (Jacksons Gap)

– Typical home value: $367,178

— 127.5% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +5.0%

– 5 year home value change: +28.0%

– 10 year home value change: +32.6%

– Pictured: 109 Oaks Pt, Jacksons Gap ($1.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#10. 36561 (Orange Beach)

– Typical home value: $373,300

— 131.3% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +19.0%

– 5 year home value change: +85.2%

– 10 year home value change: +114.0%

– Pictured: 5362 Mississippi Ave, Orange Beach ($7.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

#9. 35242 (Hoover)

– Typical home value: $403,869

— 150.3% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +6.7%

– 5 year home value change: +21.2%

– 10 year home value change: +33.0%

– Pictured: 6 Greenbriar Rdg, Birmingham ($5.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#8. 35209 (Homewood)

– Typical home value: $413,952

— 156.5% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +10.8%

– 5 year home value change: +38.5%

– 10 year home value change: +71.2%

– Pictured: 1506 Grove Pl, Homewood ($1.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#7. 36026 (Equality)

– Typical home value: $425,469

— 163.6% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +8.6%

– 5 year home value change: +30.9%

– 10 year home value change: +46.2%

– Pictured: 2433 AL 9, Equality ($707,027, 4 bedrooms)

#6. 35243 (Vestavia Hills)

– Typical home value: $428,584

— 165.6% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +7.7%

– 5 year home value change: +26.2%

– 10 year home value change: +37.8%

– Pictured: 2740 Abingdon Rd, Mountain Brook ($2.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

#5. 35649 (Mooresville)

– Typical home value: $428,800

— 165.7% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +10.3%

– 5 year home value change: +24.4%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 122 Lincarrie Ln, Harvest ($350,000, 4 bedrooms)

#4. 36559 (Fairhope)

– Typical home value: $449,554

— 178.6% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +15.7%

– 5 year home value change: +42.1%

– 10 year home value change: +57.2%

– Pictured: 1169 Ginger Dr, Mobile ($199,900, 3 bedrooms)

#3. 35213 (Mountain Brook)

– Typical home value: $617,456

— 282.6% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +11.3%

– 5 year home value change: +32.4%

– 10 year home value change: +58.5%

– Pictured: 3509 Salisbury Rd, Mountain Brook ($5.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#2. 35223 (Mountain Brook)

– Typical home value: $652,115

— 304.1% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +9.0%

– 5 year home value change: +25.6%

– 10 year home value change: +37.7%

– Pictured: 3555 Spring Valley Ct, Mountain Brook ($6.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#1. 36564 (Fairhope)

– Typical home value: $683,093

— 323.3% above typical home value in Alabama

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +42.2%

– 10 year home value change: +55.7%

– Pictured: 16433 Scenic Highway 98, Point Clear ($4.2 million, 5 bedrooms)