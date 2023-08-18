BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The YWCA of Central Alabama is hosting a fundraiser event Saturday to support the Central Alabama Child Development Center.

The kids kasino fundraiser will be held at YWCA’s Birmingham headquarters on 23rd Street North from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission is $75 and childcare is provided for a suggested donation of $25.

The event aims to raise funds and awareness for the center’s vital programs and services that support the well-being and development of local children.

By combining the excitement of casino-style gaming with a charitable cause, attendees can enjoy an unforgettable evening while making an impact on the lives of young children and their families. Games include blackjack, roulette, poker and craps and feature prizes such as diamond jewelry from Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers.

The YWCA Central Alabama’s Child Development Center is one of only 136 nationally accredited preschools in the country. It provides children ages six weeks to five years old with a high-quality educational experience in a safe and loving environment. The CDC also offers affordable childcare for low to moderate-income families.

For more details on the event and the YWCA’s central Alabama branch, visit their website by clicking here.