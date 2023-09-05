BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — YWCA Central Alabama’s Child Development Center (CDC) is celebrating National Read a Book Day.

On September 6, the CDC invites volunteers to read to students in the center and explore new worlds and possibilities. The CDC hopes to promote literacy, imagination and creativity across generations. Mayor Randall Woodfin, councilor O’Quinn and volunteers from PNC Bank will be in attendance.

YWCA Central Alabama is a social justice organization whose work includes supporting victims and survivors of domestic violence through its emergency shelter services, counseling, advocacy and other resources.