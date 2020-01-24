Yusef Salaam to give lecture at UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five, formerly known as the Central Park Five, will give the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lecture at the University of Alabama Jan. 27.

Salaam and the Exonerated Five’s story was recently told in the Netflix series “When They See Us” in 2019. It shows the group of five teenagers get wrongly sentenced to prison for a rape and assault of a woman in Central Park back in 1989.

The Exonerated Five received a multi-million dollar settlement from New York City in 2014. Salaam himself was also given a doctorate that same year and received the President’s Lifetime Ache=ievement Award in 2016 from President Barack Obama.

Salaam also spoke at UAB back in October.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. in the Ferguson Center Ballroom. It is free and open to the public.

