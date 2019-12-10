Yum Yai Thai Takeout 280 set for January opening

Birmingham, ALA. (WIAT) — After a hotel fire earlier this year, Yum Yai Thai Takeout has announced they will be back in service starting next month.

Back in March, CBS 42 reported on a fire at a Hospitality Inn that destroyed five buildings, one of those being the original Yum Yai in downtown Birmingham, which had first opened in 2017.

Now, after almost nine months of being closed, Yum Yai announced on their Facebook page that they would be coming to a new location along Hwy. 280. The new restaurant is set to open on Jan. 7.

In their post, Yum Yai wrote that they were already planning on expanding to a second location prior to the fire. As for their downtown location, the owners say they’re “still in a progress in searching for a right space.”

