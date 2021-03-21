Youtube’s Tiktok rival “Shorts” arrives in U.S.

SUNDAY: Clouds will be around to start out the day. Our temperatures will be chilly and in the low 40s to start the day. By the afternoon, we will remain below seasonal averages and only see our temperatures rise to the low 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will remain a bit breezy out of the east. A brief shower is possible, mainly is East Alabama, but most spots will remain dry.

MONDAY: After a cool stretch of temperatures, we are going to start to get warmer to start out the week. It’ll be in the 40s to start the day. But, by the afternoon, our temperatures will be in the upper 60s, low 70s. While winds have been out of the east, our winds will shift out of the south. When we see a south wind, that usually means warmer temperatures because warm air over the Gulf of Mexico will stream north. The sky will be partly cloudy. No rain on Monday.