Youth sports programs cancelling for spring and summer

Ashville, Ala. (WIAT)– Several youth sports programs are cancelling their spring and summer seasons to abide by Alabama’s current state health orders.

The City of Ashville is the latest to make the announcement.

Ashville Parks and Recreation shared the announcement on Facebook May 4.

Ashville Mayor Derrick Mostella says it was a tough decision to make.

“Our baseball and softball season is really big in this area, and we really have a good time each year, and so we just really did not want to officially say that it was over with,” Mostella says.

Another deciding factor was money. Mostella says parents had already paid for the season and uniforms.

“The main thing we wanted was to do was go ahead and put some type of refund package in place, get that money in the hands of our parents, just in case they needed it.”

The City of Moody and Springville also announced youth sports cancellations.

In Hueytown, the Parks and Recreation department is waiting until May 15th to make a decision when Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is anticipated to make an announcement regarding the state’s health orders.

“If those guidelines allow restrictions to be lifted, and the sports programs to open back up, I know with baseball and softball, those programs specifically were are talking about how to have a season and allow the kids to come in and play, but being as safe as possible,” Michael Pickens says.

The baseball and softball season usually starts in March and goes through August. Pickens says they’re staying hopeful to play an abbreviated season.

