Montevallo, Ala. (WIAT) — The organizations Impact Montevallo and Montevallo Main Street are looking for youth artists to enter a design contest. Ages 5-18 are being asked to create banners to hang in downtown Montevallo.

A total of 90 banners will be chosen to be installed in 2022 along Main Street, Middle Street and the Promenade on light posts. The deadline to submit banner designs is Monday August 2nd. The theme for the contest is “Make Your Mark”.

