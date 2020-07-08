‘You’re not invincible’: a warning from a 28-year-old COVID-19 survivor

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)– Jock Allen spent 32 days hospitalized for COVID-19, 24 of those days were spent on a ventilator. Allen said he thought when he received a positive coronavirus test result, it would only mean two weeks of self-quarantine.

“14 days turned into 32 days. 24 on a ventilator and still recovering now,” said Allen. During his hospitalization at UAB, Allen had a tracheotomy, a feed tube, and daily blood work. Now, he is sharing his story hoping other young people understand that their age isn’t immunity.

“You’re not invincible. I thought the same thing.” Jock Allen

While Allen was recovering in the ICU, he found out the coronavirus claimed the life of Candace Allen: his mom. “When you get news like that, you want to be with family. All I had was the nurses,” said Allen. Allen said his boss, Steven Johnson, spent every chance he could to visit Allen in the hospital while he was in the critical care unit.

Allen joins over a thousand families in Alabama grieving the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19. As deaths are trending up, so are hospitalizations.

“I believe today, the overall number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Jeffco was about 250. That number is more than twice what it was this time last month,” said Dr. Mark Wilson, the Jefferson County Health Officer.

ICU beds are scarce, forcing hospitals to reassess elective procedures. “We only have 13% on our ICU beds available statewide. Which works out to about 222. I am very concerned about what the future looks like for hospitalizations,” said Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association. The Alabama hospital association is encouraging all cities and counties with high COVID-19 cases to consider mask ordinances.