CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) – CBS 42 is Your Voice Your Station.

Community members in Calera have reached out to us with concerns about the planned construction of new homes and asked us to investigate the development. They tell us they are concerned the city isn’t going through all the proper checks and balances – most recently – approval of the start of development for Aberdeen, a neighborhood with master plans approved 16 years ago.

When a gate was installed on Lot 618 of Savannah Pointe, that’s when residents said they started asking questions.

“That lot is zoned for a house, and we are all scratching our heads going how can this lot that’s zoned for a house now have a gate and a street on it?” Savannah Pointe HOA President Deb Long said.

Long is now fighting along with her neighbors for more information on a neighborhood that will back up to hers through the lot with the gate – that only connects the two developments for emergencies.

“Our community has private streets,” Long said. “Who is liable for the damage to our private streets?”

The city gave the green light to start development of the Aberdeen neighborhood on the other side of that gate – despite continued pushback from the community.

“I was hired by the Savannah Point Residential Association to really investigate what’s happening with the approval process. It seemed irregular to them,” Southeast Advocate Attorney John Walter said.

According to Walter, the neighborhood does not follow city zoning ordinances due to outdated original plans and inaction of the developer.

“As I started to dig in, I realized that they were trying to push through parcels of land to be subdivided and built upon with Master Plans dating back to 2006,” Walter said. “Clearly Calera is different today than it was 16 years ago.”

Walter said the city is over 40 percent larger now. Because more people live in the city, residents said this causes traffic headaches each morning because the infrastructure hasn’t been able to keep up.

“We’re building these mega subdivisions, but they’re on two lane roads. That is a concern. The traffic is extreme,” City Councilwoman Kay Snowden Turner said.

Snowden Turner has been taking these concerns to her peers on council. She said the city needs to plan and do better – and that more citizens need to be involved in the process.

“It’s sad that procedures were not followed, that things were skipped over, too much,” Snowden Turner said.

Twelve-year resident Jessica Sheffield continues to fight at every city meeting to make sure the it is following all the right steps moving forward.

“I am glad that we were able to come together and seek our own legal counsel that was apparently needed,” Sheffield said. “Things are not being done in the right manner.”

Calera residents are asking the city to slow down the approval process of neighborhoods to make sure the city can handle the capacity of hundreds of more homes that could soon be coming.

“The mayor and the city engineer are moving forward with their plans even though there are no signed documents, no plat or approval that they have been able to provide to us,” Long said.

CBS 42 has been trying to set up a chance to speak with the mayor about these concerns – but he canceled a meeting scheduled last week and hasn’t responded to our requests for comment since.

The Aberdeen neighborhood is one of several the residents have concerns about. Walter said he has been asked by several subdivisions to see whether procedures were properly followed.