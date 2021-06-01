‘You don’t have to kill a 62-year-old man’: Birmingham family wants answers in fatal shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham family is still searching for answers in the death of 62-year-old Perry Lee Mixon after he was shot and killed in the Kingston community almost one month ago.

Mixon was found dead in a parking lot of Reverend Morrell Todd Homes in the 800 block of 46th Street North.

“I just wish he was still here,” said Lora Gunn, Mixon’s sister.

Gunn said her brother was near his car with a friend when someone opened fire. She had just finished speaking to him on the phone when he was shot.

“He did not bother nobody. Never carried a gun. Never did none of that. Just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said.

May is especially hard for Gunn and her family. Her son, Eric, was killed in May 2019 while he worked at the Village Market grocery store near Eastlake. Mixon’s death has only added to the pain for Gunn, who said her brother helped her through her son’s murder.

“After my son got killed, I don’t know what I would have did without him,” she said.

Birmingham police continue to investigate Mixon’s death. No motive was ever released.

“We need some justice. We need closure. Right now, we just going around, we don’t know who did it, why they did it,” said Reed Sims, Mixon’s cousin.

Sims was glad to hear that all Birmingham Housing Authority properties will soon get cameras to help police, but even without the technology, he knows that someone has information about his cousin’s death.

“You don’t have to kill at 62-year-old man like that just to set an example. I don’t know what they are doing. But something has got to be done,” Sims said. “He would help anybody. He was loved in this community.”

Recent violent crimes have been especially troubling for the Gunn and Sims families. Reed Sims said he’s lost three cousins in the past three years.

“I just wish that they would put the guns down,” Lora Gunn said.

If you know anything about Mixon’s death, you’re asked to call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.