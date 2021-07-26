You can win free Chick-fil-A and Birmingham Barons tickets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local Chick-fil-A restaurants are holding a Text-to-Win Sweepstakes with the Birmingham Barons. Guests have a chance to win four tickets to the Barons game on August 14th, the opportunity to throw the first pitch, a Plush Cow and Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches for a year.

To enter, text “Barons” to 1-877-CFACOWS or visit a participating restaurant in the Birmingham area to submit an entry form. You must be at least 19 years old to enter. The sweepstakes ends on August 6th. A winner will be notified on August 9th.