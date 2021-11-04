You can spread holiday cheer to elderly seniors in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– “Be A Santa To A Senior” program returns to Birmingham for the 17th year.

“Be A Santa To A Senior” supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.

Members of the community can click here and enter their zip code to view Wish Lists for local seniors on Amazon Business.

The program started on November 1st and will end on December 10th.