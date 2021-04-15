You can now choose your time to get vaccinated at 3 UAB locations

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine is now offering Alabamians the chance to choose their time to receive COVID-19 vaccines at three mass vaccination sites.

The sites include AOH Cathedral of the Cross in Center Point, UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham as well as the Hoover Met.

The hours of operation at the sites are as followed:

  • AOH Cathedral of the Cross: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • UAB Hospital-Highlands: Sunday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Hoover Met: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to schedule an appointment. You can do so by clicking here.

