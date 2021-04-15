You can now choose your time to get vaccinated at 3 UAB locations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine is now offering Alabamians the chance to choose their time to receive COVID-19 vaccines at three mass vaccination sites.
The sites include AOH Cathedral of the Cross in Center Point, UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham as well as the Hoover Met.
The hours of operation at the sites are as followed:
- AOH Cathedral of the Cross: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- UAB Hospital-Highlands: Sunday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hoover Met: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to schedule an appointment. You can do so by clicking here.