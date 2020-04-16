You can now buy Girl Scout cookies for yourself or donate to medical workers battling COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While it may be harder to find Girl Scout cookies while under a shelter-in-place order, you can still get yourself a box.
The organization is still allowing you to purchase boxes of treats online and you can also donate a box to a healthcare worker battling COVID-19.
To donate or buy cookies, click here.
