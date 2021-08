Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)– You can help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Alabama celebrate its 120th anniversary.

A virtual event will be held tonight at 6:30 p.m. It will provide you with an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the organization and feature special guests. It will also serve as a fundraiser. The organization is looking to raise $140,000.

