Yo’ Mama’s to serve food in Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Protective Stadium will officially open on October 2nd when UAB football plays its home opener. And when it does, fans attending the games can enjoy eats from a popular Birmingham restaurant.

In a Facebook post, Yo’ Mama’s says that they will be located on the Top Golf gate entrance side of the stadium. Yo’ Mama’s main location is on 2nd Avenue North downtown. The restaurant sells down home soul food.

Yo’ Mama’s has been recognized nationally winning a James Beard Foundation grant in May 2021 and being featured on the Netflix show “Fresh, Fried And Crispy” released in June 2021.