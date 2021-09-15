Yo’ Mama’s to serve food in Protective Stadium

Local News

by: Bianca Harris Perine

Posted: / Updated:
Yo mamas_263918
October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Protective Stadium will officially open on October 2nd when UAB football plays its home opener. And when it does, fans attending the games can enjoy eats from a popular Birmingham restaurant.

In a Facebook post, Yo’ Mama’s says that they will be located on the Top Golf gate entrance side of the stadium. Yo’ Mama’s main location is on 2nd Avenue North downtown. The restaurant sells down home soul food.

Yo’ Mama’s has been recognized nationally winning a James Beard Foundation grant in May 2021 and being featured on the Netflix show “Fresh, Fried And Crispy” released in June 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES