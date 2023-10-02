IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The third annual “Yo Amo Irondale Festival” will be held at Irondale City Hall on Saturday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hosted by Mayor James D. Stewart, Jr., the festival will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It’s a family-friendly event that is free to the public.

La Jefa Radio will be broadcasting live. The event will feature authentic Mexican food trucks, and free meal tickets will be provided to the first 50 guests at each truck. Free paletas (popsicles) will also be provided.

Entertainment will include live bands as well as dance group performances. Attractions and activities include a mechanical bull, bounce house, a car and truck show, free haircuts and much more. College football games will be shown on-site.

“The City of Irondale is proud to be home to a vibrant Hispanic population as well as numerous, successful Hispanic-owned businesses,” Mayor Stewart stated in a press release. “The Yo Amo Irondale Festival is an expression of our commitment to inclusivity and to building community by bringing neighbors together. All are welcome to join us as we celebrate the wonderful diversity of our City during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Para información en español, lea aquí: