BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Board directors of the Greater Birmingham area YMCA announced Tuesday that the downtown location will be closing on December 31.

In a statement, Dan Pile, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham, said the board is in the process of finding a new location for its downtown services and programs. Pile cited a steady decline in membership over the years and the significant cost required to operate the facility as the reason for the closure.

“Downtown’s workforce has shifted, and so has the demand for a Y this size and in this area,” Pile said. “The significant cost required to operate this facility, coupled with declining downtown membership, necessitates us making a very tough decision.”

After December 31, programs and classes currently offered at the downtown YMCA location will be moved to the Shades Valley YMCA and other nearby branches.

“We know this is the right course of action from financial and business operations perspectives,” said Pile. “But it is emotional for everyone who has been a member or staff member here. There are so many friendships and connections that developed here.”

Current staff members at the downtown facility will have the opportunity to transfer to another YMCA location.