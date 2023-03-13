BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is offering free training for 1,500 lifeguards to eliminate shortages.

Lifeguard certification classes will be offered free of charge to anyone in the community who meets the prerequisites, which include being at least 15 years old and completing various swimming tests.

“The free lifeguard training courses will meet the needs of the community by launching careers, keeping our region’s pools open, and most importantly, keeping swimmers safe,” Patrick Kelly, Group Vice President, said.

For more information, visit the YCMA’s official website.