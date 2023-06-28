BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — YMCA swimming lessons are being offered for kids and adults looking to learn to swim.

They are offering two-week, four-week and six-week training classes at all of their locations. There are classes offered for infants as young as six months to three-years-old in the parents and me class. This class involves the parent or guardian getting into the water with the infant during class. This class is designed to help infants learn how to be comfortable in the water and develop swim readiness skills through confidence-building exercises.

