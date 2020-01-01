Years after a Tuscaloosa teenager was killed, there are still no answers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been seven years since a Tuscaloosa teenager was murdered. In that time, no one has been brought to justice in the case.

LaBarron Rice, 18, was shot and killed December 30, 2012 in the parking lot of Club Secret on 10th Street on Tuscaloosa’s west side.

Mother Cassandra Beville Rice said her family is still hurting and wants answers. Today, she has a message for whoever killed her son.

“Give yourself up,” Rice said. “If it was your family member, you would want the same thing: you would want justice for your family member.”

Over the years, police have interviewed many witnesses who were at the scene of the shooting, but nothing has led to anyone being arrested in the case.

Rice said her only son was a good young man and good father.

“He was a loving child. He was my only son,” she said. “He would give you the shirt off his back and he was sweet and caring. What I miss most about him is his big smile”.

Investigators believe there are still potential witnesses who have not been interviewed but may have the right information that may lead to an arrest.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact TVCU at (205) 464-8690.

