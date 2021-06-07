Wreck involving JCSO shuts down part of I-59 S near 4th Avenue, 2 taken to hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Parts of I-59 South are shut down Monday night after an accident involving a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, FedEx truck and a Greyhound bus.

According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, one of the vehicles involved crossed the median and struck the other two.

Two people, including a JCSO deputy, have been taken to the hospital in stable condition, BFRS says.

No other information has been released at this time.