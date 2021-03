PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Voters in several central Alabama counties are at the polls today to take a step toward filling two seats that have been vacant since late last year.

Alabama Senate District 14, which includes parts of Bibb, Chilton, Hale, Jefferson and Shelby counties, has had no representation since December when Cam Ward was appointed director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Four candidates are vying to replace him in today's Special Republican Primary Election.