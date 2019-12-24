Wounded Ozark officer has bullet removed from head

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama officer who was shot and critically wounded early this month has finally had a bullet removed from his head.

News outlets quote Ozark police as saying Officer Samuel Yoh can now fully move his body on his own, in addition to breathing without assistance for short periods.

The department issued a statement Monday that said Yoh has shown signs of “miraculous” improvement.

Officers responding to a call on Dec. 12 spotted 23-year-old Bradley Cutchens walking with a gun. Police say he opened fire upon being confronted. Yoh was hit six times. Cutchens was fatally shot by officers.

