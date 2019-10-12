Worlds of work in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-Governor Kay Ivey made a stop in Tuscaloosa Friday morning and was the keynote speaker at the Worlds of Work career fair at Shelton State community college. Ivey was there so show her support for thousands of 8th graders and high school students.

Haleigh Stewart is 14 years old and is an 8th grade student at Duncanville middle school. She is very excited she attended worlds of work.

“It helps people figure out what they want to do with their future and prepare them for what they might want to do and its a fun way of learning how and experiencing it”.

150 business leaders and employers spent Thursday and Friday talking to students about career opportunities. All categories were there including: law enforcement, medical field, agriculture, construction and energy. Governor Ivey says she came to show support for young people to make sure they have opportunity for success.

“And thats why enhancing workforce development for our state is been a top priority of mine since I became governor and will continue. Its a thrill for me to be here to showcase the leaders of education and business and industry and government folks working together for the common goal of helping our young people explore potential careers” Ivey said.



This was the fifth annual Worlds of Work, more than five thousand students attended.