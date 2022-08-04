GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Three Alabama towns are major stops for the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this weekend.

From Thursday through Sunday, tourists and travelers can stop by three-yard sale locations in Gadsden, Collinsville and Fort Payne set up by vendors associated with the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” also known as the 127-Yard Sale.

The locations of the yard sale stops in Alabama are:

Between Co Rd. 297 and County Rd. 115(Fort Payne, AL)

Intersection of AL-176 (Lookout Mountain Parkway) and AL-68 (Collinsville, AL)

Noccalula Falls Park (Gadsden, AL)

2266 Tabor Road (2.5 miles from Noccalula Falls) (Gadsden, AL)

The event began in 1987 when Tennessee locals wanted to encourage motorists to take scenic routes instead of interstate highways to promote local economies. Organizers later partnered with other towns located on Route 127 to form the chain of yard sales that now spans six states and 690 miles.

Information about detailed travel directions, places to stop on the route and more can be found on their website.