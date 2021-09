BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– On Thursday, the World Games 2022 will announce its education initiative they’ve created.

“The World Games 2022 Live Healthy Play Global” is a free toolkit of resources that Alabama teachers can use in the classroom.

World Games CEO Nick Sellers and Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan as well as other will host a news conference at Sun Valley Elementary School at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

There will also be a live demonstration on how to use the toolkit.