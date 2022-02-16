BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are on the scene of a gas leak at the University of Alabama at Birmingham near the Civitan International Research Center and Spain Rehabilitation Center.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks, contractors were digging and hit a gas line near the Civitan on 6th Avenue South. All patients who were able to walk were subsequently evacuated from the building, while those who could not were moved to a safe location.

UAB officials have said the gas mainline has been shut off and that they were measuring any gas levels within the buildings. Spire workers are now working to fix the leak.

Those at Spain Rehab, the UAB Center for Psychiatric Medicine, and the Civitan-Sparks Clinic may feel colder temperatures and less hot water due to the leak.