Workers losing jobs at Cottondale auto supplier plant

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County automotive supplier Yanfeng US Automotive Interior Systems in Cottondale will be permanently ceasing all operations on or around June 19.

West Alabama Works Executive Director Donny Jones says 90 Yanfeng Cottondale employees will be affected by this decision.

“What we are doing is we’ve started meeting with employees, bringing hope to the employees, letting them know the community loves them and we are here to support them and we have other companies that are coming on site to the actual plant to interview these individuals next week for jobs,” said Jones.

Donny Jones tells CBS 42 that the layoffs will be in stages depending on the need. Some employees were given the opportunity to transfer to other Yanfeng locations and other employees were given the opportunity after their end date to go directly to work with other partners.

“Anytime you hear things about the company you’ve been with, and some of the folks we’ve talked to in the last week have been there 10 to 15 to 20 years so it’s a hard blow. But one of the things we want to make sure of, and we spent time with them last week, we want them to know that they have opportunities,” said Jones.

West Alabama Works partnered with automotive industry partners such as Lear Corporation, SMP Automotive, ZF Chassis and Martinrea to conduct onsite internal interviews for the YF-Cottondale employees on Tuesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 10.

Before the workers have their interviews, they will complete a Career Connect profile in West Alabama Works’ state-of-the-art system using the code “YFC” to complete their profile.