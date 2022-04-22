BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is battling a commercial building fire in the 3500 block of Avenue B Friday afternoon.

According to BFRS, all employees have been evacuated from the one-story building and there have been injuries reported.

An “unknown chemical” is present inside the building and a hazmat crew has also been deployed to the area as well.

BFRS says that all residents living within a two-block radius of the building have also been evacuated from the area. Authorities are advising divers to avoid the area at all costs.

